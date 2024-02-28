Senior Manipur Cop Kidnapped By 200 Armed Men, Home Ransacked: What We Know

Around 200 armed men stormed and ransacked the residence of a senior police official in Manipur's Imphal West district on Tuesday, 27 February, and kidnapped him and some of his associates, the police said.

Who is the police official? The official, identified as Imphal West Additional Superintendent of Police Moirangthem Amit Singh, was later rescued by security officials from the Kwakeithel Konjeng Leikai area and admitted to Raj Medicity for medical treatment.