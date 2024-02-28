Senior Manipur Cop Kidnapped By 200 Armed Men, Home Ransacked: What We Know

Around 200 armed men stormed and ransacked the residence of a senior police official in Manipur's Imphal West district on Tuesday, 27 February, and kidnapped him and some of his associates, the police said.
Who is the police official? The official, identified as Imphal West Additional Superintendent of Police Moirangthem Amit Singh, was later rescued by security officials from the Kwakeithel Konjeng Leikai area and admitted to Raj Medicity for medical treatment.
Three individuals, identified as Rabinash Moirangthem, S Kavita, and Kangujam Bhimsen, also sustained injuries during the attack, during which the armed miscreants opened fire and vandalised the official's property, the police said.
Meanwhile, a case has been filed into the incident and the investigation is ongoing.
This comes in the backdrop of fresh tensions in Manipur's Imphal Valley amid the ongoing conflict between Meiteis and Kukis, which has killed at least 175 people so far.
