Security Officials Say Manipur CMO's 900 Kuki Militants Intel Not Substantiated

Days after an intelligence input that "900 trained Kuki militants" had infiltrated from Myanmar "to carry out attacks against Meiteis" on 28 September, Manipur Security Advisor Kuldiep Singh and Director General of Police (DGP) Rajiv Singh said that the input "could not be substantiated on the ground."
In a joint press release (accessed by The Quint) on Thursday, 26 September, the Security Advisor and the DGP acknowledged that "there is no basis currently to believe in any such input".
They added that the input had been "verified from different quarters".
"However, security forces deployed on the ground are placed on a high alert to protect lives and properties of all citizens. All communities are assured of their safety. They are advised to not believe in any rumours or unverified information," the statement further said.
The intelligence report regarding the alleged infiltration of 900 Kuki militants was first shared on 17 September by the Chief Minister's Office with the DGP, the Security Advisor, the Chief Secretary, and the Home Commissioner. It stated:
"Over 900 Kuki militants, newly trained in the use of drone-based bombs, projectiles, missiles and jungle warfare, have entered Manipur from Myanmar and are scattered in the periphery... expected to launch multiple coordinated attacks on Meitei villages around 28 September."
In light of the intel report, Kuldiep Singh, in a press conference, on 20 September had said:
"Until it (900 militants infiltrating from Myanmar) is proved wrong, we have to believe it is 100% correct. Whenever you receive any intelligence input, you have to take it as 100% correct and prepare for that. If it doesn’t come true, then there are two things: either it didn’t happen at all, or because of your efforts it didn’t happen. Inputs cannot take be taken lightly."
In response to the intelligence report on 17 September, two Kuki apex bodies – the Kuki Inpi and the ITLF – called for a total shutdown in all Kuki-inhabited regions. The Kuki Students' Organisation (Tengnoupal District) on 25 September called for a total shutdown as well on 28 September.
