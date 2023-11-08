Manipur: 10 Injured in Gunfight Between Security Forces and Unknown Miscreants

In conflict-torn Manipur, at least 10 individuals were injured on 7 November due to heavy exchange of fire between security forces and unknown miscreants suspected by the authorities to be Kuki militants.
The violent encounter unfolded at two separate locations, namely Kangchup Hill and Kaotruk, which border Kangpokpi district and Imphal West.
Among the 10 injured individuals, one is a woman, and two are police personnel, while the remainder are village volunteers.
The injured victims were promptly rushed to nearby medical facilities, including RIMS and Raj Medicity, for urgent medical attention.
State security personnel stationed in the area swiftly retaliated to the attack. The situation remains highly volatile and there is a growing concern that the casualty count may rise.
Manipur has been engulfed in ethnic violence between the Meiteis and the Kukis since 3 May. Hundreds have died and thousands have been displaced.
