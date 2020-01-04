Mangaluru Sees First Big Anti-CAA Rally After Violence Killed Two

During the protest, Gopal Menon, a documentary filmmaker, Sudheer Kumar, a lawyer and UT Khader, Mangaluru MLA of the Congress, addressed the gathering alongside others. Thousands of people gathered at the protest and according to Ashraf, it will only lead to more people turning up in protests planned in the next week.

"People were afraid to come to a protest because they were wary that the situation will turn violent again. There was also confusion over obtaining permission for the protest but we took responsibility for it and wanted to conduct the protest even if the crowd is less so that the idea is made clear to people. After the protest was held peacefully, people who did not attend this time said that they will turn up in future protests," Ashraf added.

Further protests against the CAA and NRC are planned in Ullal on Sunday and in Derlakatte on 12 January.

However, a peace protest scheduled to be held at Nehru Maidan in Mangaluru on Saturday was postponed after a request was made by Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai. The call for the peace protest was issued by the Muslim Central Committee of Dakshina Kannada and Udupi. However, the Mangaluru City Police denied permission for the protest to be held and cited that the Nehru Maidan located at the centre of the city was not suitable for holding protests.

Police officials said that there were civil works taken up near the ground and essential services like hospitals and fire services were located in its vicinity. The police said that a protest would "severely disrupt these highly essential services", in a statement issued to the press.

Mangaluru remained tense after the events of 19 December. Police had barged into Highland Hospital and threw tear gas shells into the lobby. A veil of apprehension was cast among the people of Mangaluru, who were hesitant to hold protests even as police began issuing notices to protesters to appear for questioning.

(Published in an arrangement with The News Minute)