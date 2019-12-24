Mangaluru Police Release Visuals of Violence in CAA Protests

The Mangaluru Police released videos of stone pelting and arson on their Facebook page on Tuesday, 24 December, claiming that they were videos of the protests that took place in the city on 19 December. The Mangaluru Police also thanked the locals for helping them source "high quality" images of "riots" in the city.

Two people had died in Mangaluru due to police firing last week and two others were injured.

In a Facebook post, the Mangaluru Police said, "Mangaluru city police thanks citizens of Mangaluru for overwhelming support for sharing high quality images of rioteers who formed unlawful assembly and were responsible for widespread violence. We are posting a few of photographs of these rioteers for identification and information about their whereabouts," the post reads.