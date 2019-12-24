Mangaluru Docs Support Police Action in Hospitals, Contradict IMA

It added that the hospital officials, including doctors, have not lodged a complaint with the association.

The IMA had said in its statement that hospitals are exempted from attack even in war zones. Something to this effect has been outlined in the Geneva Conventions. They provide for the possibility of setting up hospital and safety zones to attend to and shelter the wounded, sick and civilians, far removed from military operations. According to a resolution adopted by the UN General Assembly in 1970, the places and areas designated for the protection of civilians “such as hospitals or similar refuges should not be the object of military operations.”

(This story has been republished in an arrangement with The News Minute)