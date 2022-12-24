Manav Sampada eHRMS UP: Steps To Register, Login and Apply for Leave

Manav Sampada eHRMS UP is an online portal that is operated by the Ministry of Human Resource and Development (MHRD). The Manav Sampada eHRMS (Electronic Human Resource Management System) portal has been introduced by the Government of India for State and Central Government organisations to avail electronic services online at one place.

Teachers and non-teachers who want to apply for leave online can use the Manav Sampada Form from anywhere via their mobile phone or computer. To apply for online leave via Manav Sampada eHRMS UP, follow the below mentioned steps on the online website, ehrms.upsdc.gov.in.