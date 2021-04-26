Both Your Jobs to Manage Oxygen Supply: HC to Delhi Govt & Centre

The Delhi High Court, in its hearing over a public interest litigation seeking the court to monitor the management of the COVID-19 crisis in Delhi, on Monday, 26 April, instructed the Centre and Delhi government that it is both their jobs to manage the acute shortage of medical oxygen in the national capital.

A division bench of Justices Vipin Sanghi and Rekha Palli heard the matter on Monday, 26 April.

INOX, which supplies oxygen to most Delhi hospitals, said that “Delhi allocation is going down and UP and Rajasthan are going up.[sic.] All transport tanks are going there. I don't have excess supply chain.”

The chief of the company, Siddharth Jain added that from 105 metric tonnes, its allocation to Delhi has further been reduced to 80 metric tonnes.

"The central government asked us to supply 80 MT and GNCTD is asking us to supply 125 MT."