Man Carrying Paper With ‘Codes’ Detained Near Parliament
The suspect had different names on his Aadhaar card and driving license.
A man, who was first noticed to be roaming near the Parliament House lawns, was detained on Wednesday, 26 August, over suspicious behavior.
He was detained after the security personnel found a piece of paper with characters that appeared to be codes, reported NDTV.
The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in the high-security area, on questioning, found that he had different names on his Aadhaar card and driving license.
The Delhi Police is currently investigating the case.
While the man reportedly told the police that he was from Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam, he was inconsistent about when he first came to Delhi.
While he initially claimed that he came to the national capital in 2016, he later said that he came to the city ahead of the coronavirus-induced lockdown.
(With inputs from NDTV)
