Man Who Died of COVID-19 in Mumbai Cremated After Burial Refused

Talking to PTI, Maharashtra minister and Malwani MLA Aslam Shaikh said, “As per the government guidelines, Muslim COVID-19 victims should be buried at a cemetery, which is closest to the place where the patient died”.

“But in this case, the family of the deceased took his body directly to Malad Malwani Kabrastan without informing anyone, including trustees of the cemetery, and then demanded his burial,” he said.

“Strict action should be taken against the civic staff who brought the body to the cemetery despite knowing the guidelines,” Shaikh said, adding that a day before this incident, another coronavirus victim had been buried at that cemetery.