Man Trying to Flee Checkpost Killed in J&K As Forces Open Fire

A driver of a vehicle who tried to flee checkposts in J&K’s Budgam district was killed after security forces fired at the vehicle to try to stop him on Wednesday, 13 May.

According to IANS, the vehicle was signalled to stop at a checkpost in Kawoosa (Narbal) area of Budgam district, but instead of stopping, the vehicle fled the checkpost.

“At around 10:45 am, a naka party of CRPF signalled a vehicle to stop at Kawoosa in the jurisdiction of police station Magam in district Budgam, but the driver of vehicle tried to run away from the spot,” a police official told PTI.