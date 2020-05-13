Man Trying to Flee Checkpost Killed in J&K As Forces Open Fire
A driver of a vehicle who tried to flee checkposts in J&K’s Budgam district was killed after security forces fired at the vehicle to try to stop him on Wednesday, 13 May.
According to IANS, the vehicle was signalled to stop at a checkpost in Kawoosa (Narbal) area of Budgam district, but instead of stopping, the vehicle fled the checkpost.
“At around 10:45 am, a naka party of CRPF signalled a vehicle to stop at Kawoosa in the jurisdiction of police station Magam in district Budgam, but the driver of vehicle tried to run away from the spot,” a police official told PTI.
According to PTI, the driver was identified as Mehrajudin, a resident of Makhana Beerwah.
(With inputs from IANS and PTI.)
