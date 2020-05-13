Man Trying to Flee Checkpost Killed in J&K As Forces Open Fire
File image used for representational purposes.
File image used for representational purposes.(Photo: Kamran Akhter/The Quint)

Man Trying to Flee Checkpost Killed in J&K As Forces Open Fire

The Quint
India

A driver of a vehicle who tried to flee checkposts in J&K’s Budgam district was killed after security forces fired at the vehicle to try to stop him on Wednesday, 13 May.

According to IANS, the vehicle was signalled to stop at a checkpost in Kawoosa (Narbal) area of Budgam district, but instead of stopping, the vehicle fled the checkpost.

“At around 10:45 am, a naka party of CRPF signalled a vehicle to stop at Kawoosa in the jurisdiction of police station Magam in district Budgam, but the driver of vehicle tried to run away from the spot,” a police official told PTI.

After getting injured in the firing, he was rushed to SMHS hospital in the city where he succumbed to injuries.

According to PTI, the driver was identified as Mehrajudin, a resident of Makhana Beerwah.

(With inputs from IANS and PTI.)

Also Read : CRPF Jawan, Cop Injured in Grenade Attack in J&K’s Budgam

We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.

The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.

Follow our India section for more stories.