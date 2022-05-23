ADVERTISEMENT

Karnataka: Man Tries To Scale Dam Wall in Mangaluru, Falls Off, Now Faces a Case

The dam wall is about 50 feet high, while the man had climbed around 25 feet.

A young man reportedly in his 20s was hospitalised after he tried to climb the Srinivasa Sagara dam wall in Karnataka's Chikkaballapur but slipped and fell to the ground.

The dam wall is about 50 feet high, while the man had climbed around 25 feet before he fell. The youth was then admitted to a hospital in Bengaluru, 74 km from the dam. He is currently undergoing treatment.

Meanwhile, a case has been registered against the youth for trying to scale the wall despite warnings from the district administration, NDTV reported.

