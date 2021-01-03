Man Stabbed to Death Over Inter-Caste Marriage in Panipat
23-year-old Neeraj was stabbed to death allegedly by his brother-in-law in Haryana’s Panipat, police said.
A 23-year-old man, identified as Neeraj, who had married a woman belonging to a different caste, was stabbed to death allegedly by his brother-in-law in Haryana’s Panipat, police said on Saturday, 2 January, PTI reported.
On Friday night, the brother-in-law and his relative attacked Neeraj in a market place who was declared dead when taken to the hospital, police said.
The police further said that the woman’s brother was not happy with the marriage that took place in November.
A NDTV report mentioned that as per the complainant who is Neeraj’s elder brother Jagdeesh, the suspect had called the victim, whose body bore multiple stab injuries, just minutes before the incident took place and had asked to meet him.
Jagdeesh added that the accused had also called their sister and said “you will cry soon.”
"They had been threatening my brother for a long time and we had sought police protection, but our request was ignored. They called us again saying, there will be more deaths," NDTV quoted Jagdeesh as saying.
The police said that a case has been registered and they are making efforts to nab the accused.
(With inputs from PTI, NDTV)
