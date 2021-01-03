Man Stabbed to Death Over Inter-Caste Marriage in Panipat

A 23-year-old man, identified as Neeraj, who had married a woman belonging to a different caste, was stabbed to death allegedly by his brother-in-law in Haryana’s Panipat, police said on Saturday, 2 January, PTI reported.

On Friday night, the brother-in-law and his relative attacked Neeraj in a market place who was declared dead when taken to the hospital, police said.

The police further said that the woman’s brother was not happy with the marriage that took place in November.