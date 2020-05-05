The third phase of lockdown, that began on Monday, 4 May, was greeted with long queues outside liquor stores across the country. The sale of liquor is now allowed by the Centre with ‘certain conditions’ in all zones, except for the containment areas.The movement of individuals for non-essential activities in all zones has been restricted from 7 am to 7 pm. A few people were spotted in Delhi and Bengaluru, standing in queues from as early as 6am. The Delhi government has also announced a 70 percent tax on liquor.Amid all this, a Delhi resident showered flower petals on people standing outside a liquor store in Chander Nagar, on Tuesday, 5 May.Liquor Is Now 70% Costlier as Delhi Govt Slaps Special Corona FeeWhile showering those in the queue with petals, he kept bowing down and said, “You are the economy of our country, the government does not have any money.”Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal had earlier said that it would be difficult for the government to survive, with the lockdown, as the economy is in a bad shape.Another man, in Laxmi Nagar in Delhi, said that he did not mind the tax levied on the liquor, and considered it as a ‘contribution to the country’.“I'm here since 6am. The shop was supposed to open at 9am but police arrived at 8:55am... Who will be responsible if something untoward happens here? We've no issue with 70 percent tax, it's like a donation from us to country,” he said.Police resorted to mild lathicharge outside a liquor store in Kashmere Gate after social distancing norms were flouted by people.(With inputs from ANI)Lockdown 3.0 on the Rocks as 1000s Crowd Liquor Shops Since 6 am We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. (The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.)