Man on Scooter Dies After Being Run Over by Mercedes, Teen Held

A teenager was arrested for mowing down a scooterist in south Delhi's Vasant Vihar with his Mercedes car and later fleeing the spot, the police said on Friday, 26 February.

The accused, 18-year-old Aryan Jain, is the son of a jeweller, who owns a shop in a Saket mall.

"The accused has been arrested and medical examination done. Legal proceedings are underway," said Ingit Pratap Singh, Deputy Commissioner of Police.