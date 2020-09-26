Simple Taste, Drive One Car: Ambani to UK Court in China Bank Case

On Friday, 25 September, Reliance Group chairman Anil Ambani told a UK court that he has a “very disciplined” lifestyle. He said that he drives just one car and sold his jewellery to pay for legal fees,The Times of India reported.

He appeared via videolink from Mumbai in a lawsuit filed by the Chinese banks over an alleged breach of a personal guarantee on a debt refinancing loan of around $925 million in February 2012.

"My needs are not vast and my lifestyle is very disciplined," Ambani told the London court, PTI reported.

When the counsel for the banks questioned him about his luxury cars and other claims suggesting that he has a lavish lifestyle, Ambani said that they are "speculative" media stories.

"Mr Anil Ambani has always been a simple man of simple tastes, contrary to exaggerated perceptions of his flamboyance and lavish lifestyle," a spokesperson for Anil Ambani said.