Man Killed in Gujarat Over FB Post, 4 Arrested, Including Two Muslim Clerics

As per the ATS SP, Usmani had directed Chopda to get in touch with Javrawala for action against Boliya.

Before the incident, members of the Muslim community had filed a police complaint claiming the post hurt their religious sentiments.

A senior police official at Ahmedabad (rural) said, “The deceased had posted a Facebook update on 6 January 2022, in which he had written objectionable comments against a religion. An FIR was lodged against Boliya then at the Dhandhuka police station after a complaint. After Boliya received bail, the duo (Chopda and Pathan) made up their mind to kill him and was provided with the gun and ammunition by the Maulana," Indian Express reported.