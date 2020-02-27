Man Killed in Delhi Arson Gets Paramilitary Security for Cremation
Amid an eerie calm in northeast Delhi's Shiv Vihar, where communal violence broke out four days ago, 26-year-old Rahul Solanki's body was taken to a crematorium by his distraught kin and armed paramilitary personnel.
Solanki, who was pursuing his LLB from a private college in Ghaziabad, had stepped out on Monday, 24 February to buy milk.
“He died after he was shot in the right shoulder near his neck,” his father Hari Singh Solanki said.
Senior police officers present in the area had assured the family members that they will be provided security. A friend of Rahul, who was with him when he was shot, said they could not see who fired at him.
Thirty four people were killed and over 200 injured in the communal clashes that broke out in northeast Delhi three days ago after violence between anti and pro Citizenship (Amendment) Act groups spiralled out of control.
Frenzied mobs torched houses, shops, vehicles, a petrol pump and pelted stones at local residents and police personnel.
Jaffrabad, Maujpur, Babarpur, Yamuna Vihar, Bhajanpura, Chand Bagh, Shiv Vihar were among the areas worst-hit by the violence. Heavy police and paramilitary presence was seen in these areas on Wednesday, 26 February.
