Man Killed in Delhi Arson Gets Paramilitary Security for Cremation

Amid an eerie calm in northeast Delhi's Shiv Vihar, where communal violence broke out four days ago, 26-year-old Rahul Solanki's body was taken to a crematorium by his distraught kin and armed paramilitary personnel.

Solanki, who was pursuing his LLB from a private college in Ghaziabad, had stepped out on Monday, 24 February to buy milk.

“He died after he was shot in the right shoulder near his neck,” his father Hari Singh Solanki said.