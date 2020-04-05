COVID-19: Man Killed in Clash Over Setting Up of Quarantine Centre
A man was killed in a clash between two groups of villagers allegedly over setting up of a quarantine centre at a village school in Birbhum district on Saturday night.
Police Forces Deployed
The incident occurred in Talibpur village under Parui police station. According to the Superintendent of Police, Shyam Singh, Police forces have been deployed in the village where the situation is tense but under control.
The police, however, did not say anything on the reason behind the clash. Local sources claimed that the administration has decided to set up a quarantine centre for suspected COVID-19 cases at a school in the village and it was not liked by a section of villagers while others were in favour of it.
An altercation on the issue between members of the two groups led to a clash, in which a middle-aged man was killed.
(The Quint is now available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
(This story was auto-published from a syndicated feed. No part of the story has been edited by The Quint.)