Man Kidnaps 2 Girls on Pretext of Ice Cream in UP; Kills One, Rape Suspected

Two girls playing outside their house were lured and kidnapped by a 25-year-old man in Ghaziabad's Modinagar area on Thursday, 18 August.

While one of the girls, 5, was found alive in a sugarcane field on Thursday night, the other girl, a 9-year-old, was found strangled to death in another field at 5 am on Friday morning.

It is suspected that the man killed the girl after raping her, as she was found with bruises and with her clothes in disorder.

While the police have arrested Kapil Kashyap, 25, for the crime, police-PAC (Provincial Armed Constabulary) has been deployed in view of the tension.