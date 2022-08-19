Man Kidnaps 2 Girls on Pretext of Ice Cream in UP; Kills One, Rape Suspected
Two girls playing outside their house were lured and kidnapped by a 25-year-old man in Ghaziabad's Modinagar area on Thursday, 18 August.
While one of the girls, 5, was found alive in a sugarcane field on Thursday night, the other girl, a 9-year-old, was found strangled to death in another field at 5 am on Friday morning.
It is suspected that the man killed the girl after raping her, as she was found with bruises and with her clothes in disorder.
While the police have arrested Kapil Kashyap, 25, for the crime, police-PAC (Provincial Armed Constabulary) has been deployed in view of the tension.
The Incident
This incident is from Rori village in Modinagar police station area. Two girls were playing outside their house at 6 pm on Thursday. The families began searching for the girls when they did not return till 8 pm. The houses of both the girls are at some distance from each other.
Kapil Kashyap, a resident of Rori village, had allegedly come on a bicycle and took both the girls on the pretext of buying them ice cream.
Ghaziabad Senior Superintendent of police (SSP) Muniraj and SP Dehat Iraj Raja reached Rori village with the force of four police stations and started the search operation with a dog squad. During the search, the 5-year-old girl was found in the sugarcane fields at around 11 pm in the night.
Two hours later, the police arrested the accused Kapil. During the initial interrogation, he admitted to strangulation, but said that he could not recall where the body was thrown.
Suspicion of Murder After Rape
After several hours of search, the body of the 9-year-old girl was found lying in a field in a distant forest. The police then sent her body for post-mortem. Blood marks were also found on the girl’s clothes.
The police said that though the second girl is fine, a health test is still being conducted.
Who Is the Accused?
Kapil Kashyap’s grandmother Pushpa said that he had been drinking alcohol and vandalising the house during the day.
She added that when she tried to stop him, he pushed her too. Meanwhile, his wife had gone to her maternal home that day with their young child.
His grandmother added that Kashyap was not employed and used to fight in the house after drinking alcohol.
The girls’ neighbour Rajendra said that Kapil had first asked the 9-year-old to have ice cream and told her that he will take the younger one later. But when the younger girl insisted, he took her along as well. Both the girls already knew Kapil, so they went with him, the neighbour added.
Meanwhile, confirming the sequence of events, Ghaziabad Dehat SP Iraj Raja said that they have arrested the accused and “will try to get the accused punished as soon as possible.”
