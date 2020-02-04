Man Held for Threatening to Shoot Anti-CAA Protesters in Lucknow
A civil engineer has been arrested by the Lucknow police on Monday, 3 February, for threatening to shoot protesters at the Clock Tower where an anti-CAA agitation is on.
The accused, Shravan Sharma, 24, a resident of Thakurganj, who works with a private firm in Chinhat area, was arrested from Thakurganj area of Lucknow.
According to police reports, Shravan Sharma, a resident of Unnao district, has completed a diploma course in civil engineering from a private institute in Sitapur.
Booked on Charges of Creating Hatred Between Two Communities
SHO Thakurganj Pramod Kumar Mishra said Shravan had gone to a friend's home in Thakurganj from where he was arrested.
Additional deputy commissioner of police, west zone, Vikas Chandra Tripathi said police are probing whether Shravan had been influenced by some radical group.
The accused told the police that he was coaxed by some friends to post the inflammatory message on his Facebook page.
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated )