Man Gets Death Penalty for Killing Nine People in Telangana

The police sought assistance from a forensic team, deployed sniffer dogs and began an investigation. On the second day, five more bodies emerged from the well. The suspicion of mass murder was confirmed when scratch marks were found on the bodies by the forensics team, indicating that the bodies were dragged to the well. Six special teams were formed to crack the case.

On the first day, the police recovered the bodies of 48-year-old Maqsood, his wife Nisha, their two-year-old daughter and a relative, Bushra Khatun. On the second day, the police recovered the bodies of Maqsood's two sons, a friend of the family and two other men who were employed at the gunny bag manufacturing factory where the family worked and lived.

Investigations and CCTV footage led police to Sanjay who is said to have confessed to killing nine people, six of whom were from a single-family. Sanjay, a native of Bihar had been working at Warangal for the past six years and was in a relationship with a 37-year-old Rafiqa, a niece of Nisha. On 6 March, the couple was en route to West Bengal to meet Rafiqa's family for talks about marriage. The police said that Sanjay gave her buttermilk laced with sleeping pills, strangulated her and threw her out of the train.