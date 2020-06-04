In Bihar's Champaran, news of a Muslim man being forced to chant 'Jai Shri Ram' has emerged. Mohammad Israel from Mehsi has alleged that not only did some people compell him to chant Jai Shri Ram, but also tried to slit his throat.Taking cognizance of the matter, the police has filed an FIR against six people. Israel, who is currently hospitalised and is being treated for his injuries.Israel stated that due to heavy rainfall in his village, there was no electricity, which is why he had gone to his friend’s house to charge his mobile phone.“I had gone to a friend to get my phone charged. Some people surrounded me and told me to say Jai Shri Ram. When I protested, they attacked me with a knife on my head and neck. They were beating here and there like a football,” Israel told The Quint. The Quint spoke to the station incharge of Meshi, Avinash Kumar who said, "This incident took place on 2 June. When we received the complaint, the FIR was filed. Investigation is on."‘Left Israel Because They Thought He’s Dead’Israel's brother Tahir also confirmed to The Quint that he got a severe injury on his head which is why he is not able to talk as much.Tahir said, “When the attackers thought that Israel has died, they ran away. Israel was then lodged in a government hospital in Mehsi. Because he was found in critical condition, he was referred to Muzaffarpur.”He added, “Because of coronavirus, he was not being treated properly, so we came back to Motihari. He is now being treated in a private hospital. As of now, Israel is doing better than before.”The six people that Israel has identified are — Ram Gopal, Rahul Banarwal, Lakhan, Prince, Abhishek and Nitesh Singh. They have been said to belong to a nearby village called Bathna. Although, no one has been arrested in the case so far.Cops Chanted ‘Jai Shri Ram’, Used Stun Grenades in AMU: Report We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.