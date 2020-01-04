Death Toll in Assam Detention Camp Reaches 29 As Another Man Dies
A man lodged in Assam’s detention centre for illegal migrants died at the Guwahati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) in Goalpara on Friday, 3 January. According to a report by the Indian Express, “The man was admitted to the hospital after he fell ill 10 days ago.”
The man was admitted to a hospital on 11 October. He was later referred to the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) where he died during treatment. “Phalu Das, 70, a resident of Satemari near Mukalmuwa of Nalbari district, had been in a detention camp in Goalpara in lower Assam since July 2017,” reported NDTV.
Also Read : Diaries from the Detention Camps of Assam
On 27 November 2019, Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai informed the Rajya Sabha that as many as 28 persons had died in detention centres set up in Assam or the hospitals they were referred to between 2016 beginning and 10 October 2019. With the death of Phalu Das, the tally has now reached 29.
This comes up as protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act and a nationwide NRC are gaining ground across the country.
(The Quint is now available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)