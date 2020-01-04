Death Toll in Assam Detention Camp Reaches 29 As Another Man Dies

A man lodged in Assam’s detention centre for illegal migrants died at the Guwahati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) in Goalpara on Friday, 3 January. According to a report by the Indian Express, “The man was admitted to the hospital after he fell ill 10 days ago.”

The man was admitted to a hospital on 11 October. He was later referred to the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) where he died during treatment. “Phalu Das, 70, a resident of Satemari near Mukalmuwa of Nalbari district, had been in a detention camp in Goalpara in lower Assam since July 2017,” reported NDTV.