Gurugram Man Dies After Being Thrashed for Marrying Dalit Woman

Aakash’s older brother, Rahul Singh who lived with the couple and had accompanied them to the village said that they were invited for dinner by her relatives.



“His brothers-in-law and his friends had already kept iron rods, wooden sticks and plastic pipes in their car with the intention to assault my brother. After a couple of drinks, they started abusing us, to which my brother intervened and asked them to behave. Two of them went out and returned with sticks and rods and attacked us,” he said, reported Hindustan Times.

Rahul had reportedly escaped, but Aakash was found lying unconscious and wounded.

He was then rushed to Civil Hospital in Sector 10 and then referred to Safdarjung Hospital, where he died on Wednesday.

The accused were booked under Sections 307 (attempt to murder), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 323 (assault) of the IPC on Monday and added Section 302 (murder) at Badhshahpur police station, stated media reports.