Man Beaten Up For Urinating In Front Of Cow in Madhya Pradesh: Police

A man was arrested after a video of him beating up a person for allegedly urinating in front of a cow went viral on social media.

The incident took place in the Ratlam district of Madhya Pradesh. The man was identified as Virendra Rathod.

The Manak Chowk police apprehended Rathod on Friday night. He was arrested under sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 294 (obscene act) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC, an official stated.

The video of the perpetrator abusing the victim, identified as Saifuddin Patliwala, went viral on social media. After this, the police tracked down Patliwala, and following a complaint lodged by him, arrested the accused, the in-charge of Manak Chowk police station, Sachin Dabar, explained.

The aforementioned video shows Patliwala apologising as Rathod accuses him of urinating in front of a cow, who proceeds to slap the victim, even as the latter reiterated his apology.

(With inputs from PTI.)