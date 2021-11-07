Man Beaten to Death in Tripura Over Suspicion of Cattle Theft

A unidentified man was beaten to death in the Kamal Nagar village of Tripura's Sepahijala district, over suspicion of cattle theft.

As per reports, three suspected cattle smugglers had allegedly entered the state from Bangladesh late on Friday night.

When they entered inside a certain Litan Paul's house allegedly to steal cows, the owner caught them in the act with the help of a neighbour.

While two men managed to escape, one was beaten to death.

Reports said that while the police haven't identified the victim yet, they have found a cellphone and some Bangladeshi currencies from his pockets.

(With inputs from NDTV and Economic Times.)