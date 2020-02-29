Man Beaten for ‘BOM’ Luggage Tag, Crowd Thought He’s a Terrorist

A group of passengers aboard the Khandesh Express train beat up a fellow passenger suspecting him to be a terrorist. The reason for their suspicion? A conversation about bombs and the fact that the 32-year-old man was carrying luggage with an airline tag that read ‘BOM’. Though ‘BOM’ stands for Bombay, other passengers mistook it to mean “bomb”, reported The Indian Express.

The incident occurred around 11:35 pm. Ganesh Shinde, the man who was beaten up, was travelling in a general compartment on his way back to Mumbai after attending a friend’s wedding.