ADVERTISEMENT

Man Arrested From Tamil Nadu for Bomb Threat to RSS Offices in Karnataka, UP

A UP Anti-Terrorism Squad team will bring the suspect to Lucknow on transit remand.

Piyush Rai
Published
India
1 min read
Man Arrested From Tamil Nadu for Bomb Threat to RSS Offices in Karnataka, UP
i

Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) have arrested a man named Raj Mohammad, a resident of Puddukottai district in Tamil Nadu, for a bomb threat to six Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) offices including two in Uttar Pradesh.

As per a press note released on Tuesday, 7 June, by UP ATS, their team will bring the suspect to Lucknow on transit remand.

A man associated with the RSS was added in a WhatsApp group where a discussion regarding bomb blasts at RSS offices was taking place, as per the press note.

The information was then passed to UP ATS.

Also Read

UP: Right-Wing Leader Booked for 'Promoting Enmity' Between Religious Groups

UP: Right-Wing Leader Booked for 'Promoting Enmity' Between Religious Groups
ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×