Man Arrested from Punjab for Putting Up Khalistani Flags at HP Assembly Gate

The Himachal Pradesh Police, on Monday, 9 May, booked Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, one of the founders of the banned group Sikhs for Justice (SFJ), under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), in a case involving the hoisting of Khalistani flags outside the state Assembly complex in Dharamshala.

Founded in the United States in 2007, SFJ aspires for Punjab's secession from India to establish an "independent and sovereign country" – Khalistan – in the state.

SFJ is banned in India. Pannun serves as the general counsel of SFJ.

