Mamata Banerjee to File Nomination for Bhabanipur Bypoll on 10 September

West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee will file nomination for the West Bengal bypolls from Bhabanipur on 10 September to retain her current post.

Banerjee lost the Assembly election in Nandigram earlier this year to her former protege and now West Bengal Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari. She has previously won the Bhabanipur seat twice since 2011 and had moved to Nandigram for the Assembly elections.

The bypoll will be held on 30 September along with elections to the Samserganj and Jangipur seats, who were unable to go to poll in the Assembly elections.

Meanwhile, West Bengal BJP President Dilip Ghosh told IANS that the party's state election commission will meet to find suitable candidates for the bypoll-bound Assembly constituencies.