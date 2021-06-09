Mamata Assures Support to Farmers’ Movement After Meet With Tikait
“For the last seven months, they (the central government) did not bother to speak to the farmers,” Banerjee said.
Amid efforts to increase political pressure on the central government, Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait on Wednesday, 9 June, met West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to seek support for the ongoing farmers’ protest against the three contentious farm laws.
Following the meeting, Tikat said that Banerjee assured him of her support to farmers.
“The Chief Minister assured us that she will continue to support the farmers' movement. We thank her for this assurance. West Bengal should work as a model state and farmers should be given more benefits,” Tikait told ANI.
Banerjee, while addressing the media after the meeting, slammed the Centre for suspending talks with the farmers.
“For the last seven months, they (the central government) did not bother to speak to the farmers. I demand that all three farm laws are withdrawn,” Banerjee said.
Ahead of the meeting, BKU General Secretary Yudhvir Singh had told PTI that the meeting’s agenda was to “elicit her support for the movement.”
Tikait’s BKU, along with the Samyukta Kisan Morcha, has been leading the protests against the Centre's three farm laws at the borders of Delhi for over six months with hundreds of farmers stationed at the protest sites.
(With inputs from ANI and PTI.)
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.