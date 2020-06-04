Businessman Vijay Mallya cannot be extradited from the United Kingdom till a ‘legal hurdle’ is cleared, a news report has revealed.The British High Commission also told NDTV that the issue is ‘confidential’.The spokesperson of the British High Commission told the media channel, “Vijay Mallya last month lost his appeal against extradition and was refused permission to appeal to the United Kingdom's Supreme Court. However, there is a further legal issue that needs to be resolved before Mallya's extradition can be arranged.”He said that as per UK law, he cannot be extradited until the issue is resolved, and could not go into the details of it.On 14 May, the UK High Court had rejected Mallya's plea seeking permission to file an appeal in the Supreme Court in London.According to UK’s Extradition Act, an individual has to be extradited with 28 days of an order by a high court or Supreme Court. However, if he makes an asylum claim, which is to stay in UK as a refugee, then he cannot be extradited till the claim is settled.A top Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officer who wished to remain anonymous told IANS, “Mallya is going to exploit all legal remedies. First, the official order has to come out and Indian Mission has to be informed.”The officer also added that the investigative agencies were aware that there is a possibility that Mallya could seek political asylum in the UK.Another CBI source told IANS that Mallya’s formal extradition order has not been issued by the UK, and so, the extradition would take time said the IANS report.(With inputs from NDTV and IANS)