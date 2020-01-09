WB CID to Probe Malda Violence During Bharat Bandh: What We Know
West Bengal CID on Thursday, 9 January, took over the investigation into incidents of violence at Sujapur in Malda district during the nationwide strike by central trade unions.
WHAT WE KNOW
- Seven persons have been arrested so far in connection with violence and clashes that broke out in Sujapur area of West Bengal's Malda district during a countrywide trade union strike, police said on Thursday.
- Five police personnel were injured and six vehicles of the force were set ablaze in Sujapur on Wednesday, district Superintendent of Police Alok Rajoria said, adding two private cars were also vandalised.
- An unverified video clip, purportedly showing persons in police uniform smashing windshields of vehicles parked in a field apparently in Sujapur, has gone viral. The video footage showed the perpetrators in police uniform using rifle butts, stones and sticks to damage a series of vehicles.
- Malda police superintendent Alok Rajoria said the district police has received the video clip and investigation is on.
- Over hundreds of people had gathered on national highway 34 in Kaliachak's Sujapur in Malda district for the 24-hour nationwide strike by central trade union.
Loading...
POLITICAL BLAMEGAME
- West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who had opposed the strike call, blamed the central trade unions, the Left Front and the Congress for the violence.
- The CPI(M) and Congress was quick to return fire and accused Banerjee of instigating violence. They claimed that TMC cadres and police personnel had indulged in violence in the state.
WHAT WE KNOW ABOUT THE STRIKE
- The strike was called by trade unions INTUC, AITUC, HMS, CITU, AIUTUC, TUCC, SEWA, AICCTU, LPF, and UTUC, along with various sectoral independent federations and associations.
- Their demands include a minimum pension of Rs 6,000 for everyone, minimum support price (MSP) for farmers and adequate supply of ration to people.
(With inputs from PTI and IANS)
(The Quint is now available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)