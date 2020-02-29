Malaysia’s King Appoints Muhyiddin Yassin as New Prime Minister

Malaysia's King on Saturday, 29 February, appointed seasoned politician Muhyiddin Yassin as the new prime minister, trumping former PM Mahathir Mohamad's bid to return to power after a week of political turmoil that followed his resignation as PM.

The appointment of Muhyiddin, who heads Mahathir's Bersatu party, will ironically bring back to power the United Malays National Organisation, which was ousted by Mahathir's ruling alliance in 2018 elections.