Malaysia Worried for Palm Oil as India Curbs Supply Over PMs Stand

Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad on Tuesday, 14 January, said that he is concerned about India's new curb on palm oil import after Mohamad's statement on the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act.

“We are concerned, of course, because we sell a lot of palm oil to India, but on the other hand we need to be frank and see that if something goes wrong, we will have to say it,” Mahathir was quoted by news agency Reuters as saying.