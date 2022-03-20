Makeshift Gallery Collapses During Football Match in Kerala, Many Injured
According to the police, over 200 people are believed to have been injured.
A ruckus broke out when a makeshift stand at a football stadium collapsed in Malappuram, Kerala, on Saturday, 19 March. According to the police, over 200 people are believed to have been injured, and at least five of them have sustained serious injuries.
The incident occurred at around 9 pm on Saturday at Poongodu near Vandoor in Malappuram district of Kerala.
The final match between two local teams of a tournament was underway at the football ground when the makeshift stand collapsed.
All the injured persons were rushed to a hospital, the police said. The makeshift stand was reportedly occupied by over 2,000 spectators when it came crashing down to the ground.
(With inputs from The Indian Express.)
