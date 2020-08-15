‘Make in India, Make for World’, Says PM Modi in 15 August Address
Stating that many big companies are turning towards India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in his address commemorating India’s 74th Independence Day, adding that India ought to get ready to upgrade its ‘Make in India’ manufacturing initiative, for the world.
“We have to move forward with the mantra of ‘Make for World’ along with ‘Make in India.”PM Modi
Modi spoke from the red-fort, amid the social-distanced Independence Day celebrations in the national capital.
‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’
PM Modi, in his speech, also laid emphasis on “vocal for local” and “Aatmanirbhar Bharat”, the catchphrases for self-reliance that he has coined in recent months.
“The mindset of free India should be 'vocal for local’,” he reiterated, explaining:
“We should appreciate our local products, if we don’t do this then our products will not get the opportunity to do better and will not get encouraged.”
PM Modi further said that the 130 crore Indians, amid this COVID-19 pandemic, have pledged to build an ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat.’
“I am confident that India will realise this dream. I am confident of the abilities and potential of my fellow Indians. Once we decide to do something, we do not rest till we achieve that goal.”PM Modi
According to PTI, PM Modi also said that Foreign Direct Investment inflows have increased by 18 per cent in the last one year, and said that Atmanirbhar Bharat means not only reducing imports, but also increasing our own skills and creativity.
(With inputs from ANI and PTI.)
