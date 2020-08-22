Indian Students Defer Plans to Study Abroad Due to COVID: Report

Indian students have been forced to rethink their overseas education plans for due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a survey by Quacquarelli Symonds (QS), a British agency, almost 61 percent of Indian students have decided to defer their course by a year. Only 8 percent have chosen to study in a different country and another 7 percent are cancelling their plans altogether.

As of 11 August, the survey had collated responses from 66,959 students, of which 11,310 are Indians.