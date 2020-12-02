Majority in Hyderabad Skip Voting, Final Turnout Stands At 46.6%

A total of 34,54,552 votes were polled out of which 48.09 percent of the voters were men and 45 percent were women. 10.81 percent of the votes accounted for those in the others category.

Kanchanbagh recorded the highest voter turnout of 70.39 percent followed by Ramchandrapuram at 67.71 percent. Patancheru was third on the list with 65.77 percent. Ramchandrapuram had recorded a high voter turnout in the 2016 GHMC polls as well.

Yousufguda which recorded 32.99 percent accounted for the least voter turnout followed by Mehdipatnam accounted for 34.41 percent. Vijayanagar Colony which had recorded the least voter turnout of 33.98 percent in 2016, recorded 37.90 percent in Tuesday’s polling.

Rein Bazar which had recorded 35.82 percent in 2016, improved its tally as a voter turnout of 42.13 percent was recorded in the polling yesterday.