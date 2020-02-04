Dehradun Gang Rape: Court Sentences Main Culprit to 20-Year Jail
A POCSO court in Dehradun has sentenced a man to 20 years imprisonment and three minors to two and a half years in jail for raping their junior student at a boarding school in 2018.
The school principal, Jitendra Kumar Sharma, was sentenced to three years in prison, director Lata Gupta and administrative officer Deepak Malhotra and his wife Tannu to nine years in prison each.
The school management was slapped with a fine of Rs 10 lakh. The main culprit, Sarabjeet, was put behind bars for 20 years. The POCSO judge ordered the three minors to surrender before the juvenile court.
Sarabjeet and the three others had taken the minor student, who stayed in the school hostel, to the bushes and gangraped her in August 2018.
The case had come to light after the girl became pregnant.
