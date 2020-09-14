‘Was Threatened By SP’: Mahoba Businessman Dies, SP Suspended

Before Tripathi was shot, an audio also went viral. In the audio clip, a man named Ashu Bhadoria is allegedly threatening Tripathi’s brother-in-law about him.

Tripathi’s elder brother Ravi Kant alleged that Patidar was demanding Rs 6 lakh from his brother and had threatened to implicate him in a false trial if he did not give it.

An FIR was lodged at Kabrai police station under Indian Penal Code sections 120-B (criminal conspiracy) and 386 (putting a person in fear of death or of grievous hurt, in order to commit extortion), 307 (attempt to murder).