Mahila Court Convicts 15 Accused in Ayyanavaram Child Rape case
A mahila court in Chennai convicts 15 accused in the Ayyanavaram Child Rape case. The case was tried under POCSO.
The men allegedly raped a 12-year-old Girl in Chennai for 7 months in 2018.
‘Will the Judge think I am a bad girl uncle if I tell her what happened to me?’
This was the question that 11-year-old Priya* posed to her advocate N Ramesh before she gave her statement before a judge at the Mahila court.
The young child, who has a hearing disability had allegedly been raped by 17 persons, who were all employed at the apartment complex that she lived in at Ayanavaram in Chennai.
And while the multiple rapes allegedly took place between January and July of 2018, the minor was forced to relive its sordid details in court this last year, many times.
"Every one of the accused had a different lawyer and she was cross-examined by 16 advocates, " says advocate Ramesh.
But Priya's ordeal is finally coming to a conclusion on 1 February, close to a year since the trial in her case began, with the court set to pronounce its verdict on Saturday.
According to her advocate, Priya was sexually assaulted, raped and even gang-raped in a building she called her home, by men aged between 23 and 65. They worked as security guards, lift operators and in the housekeeping department.
In her statement, she says she was threatened by the accused who said that her family will be murdered if she revealed what was happening to her. It took Priya five months to open up to her elder sister, Anuja*, who had come home for a holiday.
The Family Moved Away From the Building
Speaking to TNM, Anuja says, her sister's nightmare transformed into slander and many times stigma.
“In our case, my 11-year-old sister was blamed by the society,” she points out. “They questioned her character, I mean, she was 11 for god’s sake. “The parents residing in the apartment kept their kids away from my sister. What did they think playing with a rape victim would result in?”Anuja, Sister of the Survivor
The family moved away from the building a month after they gave a police complaint about the rape.
"We almost broke down in the court during the process," says Anuja.
"We haven’t had a proper night’s sleep and we won’t until the little girl gets the justice she deserves," she adds.
‘Stop Shaming and Isolating Victims’
Anuja however, says she is proud of the fight her sister has put up and the strength she displayed even when questioned multiple times. She believes the verdict in the case will be a catalyst for change.
"As a society, we should stop shaming and isolating victims, we should understand and support them and their families. Raise your voice for what’s important, for the things that matter, for the things that can help make this country a safer and better place to live," she adds.
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated )