'Godse's Ideology Spreading, Bapu's Teachings Waning': Gandhi's Great Grandson

The teachings of Mahatma Gandhi are fading away, while the ideology of his assassin Nathuram Godse is becoming more prevalent, Gandhi's great grandson Tushar said on on Sunday, 30 January.

"The teachings of Mahatma Gandhi are on the wane and the ideology of his killer, Nathuram Godse, is dominating over it. A section of people is distorting the history and rewriting it in their own way," Tushar Gandhi stated, as per news agency PTI.

He added that it was the duty of the Indian citizens to safeguard their real history, while working against the spread of hatred by divisive forces.