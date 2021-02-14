Gandhi’s Granddaughter Visits Farmers’ Protest Site at Ghazipur
Mahatma Gandhi’s granddaughter Tara Gandhi Bhattacharjee on Saturday, 13 February, visited the Ghazipur farmers’ protest site on the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border, to extend support to their movement against the three farm laws.
She asked the agitating ensemble to remain peaceful and urged the government to “take care” of India’s agrarian community.
Bhattacharjee, chairperson of National Gandhi Museum, was also joined by Gandhi Smarak Nidhi Chairman Ramchandra Rahi, All-India Sarv Sangha Managing Trustee and a few others.
According to news agency PTI, 84-year-old Bhattacharjee said that she and others had only come to the protest to support farmers.
“We have not come here as part of any political programme. We have come here today for the farmers, who have fed all of us our whole life.”Tara Gandhi Bhattacharjee, as quoted by BKU.
Recalling that the first fight for Independence had started in western Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut, Bhattacharjee said that the country’s benefit lies in the benefits of farmers.
“I want that whatever happens, farmers should be benefitted by it. Nobody is unaware of the hard work that the farmers do and it is not to be said again that in the benefit of farmers lies the benefit of our country, and all of us,” she said.
Farmers are protesting across multiple borders around Delhi, demanding the abolition of the three farm laws and an assurance on MSP.
