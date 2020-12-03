‘Mahashay’ Dharmpal Gulati: From Refugee Camp to Padma Bhushan

Gulati was born in Sialkot in today’s Pakistan, in 1923. The MDH company, too, finds its origins in Pakistan, where Gulati’s father Chunni Lal Gulati, opened a small spice shop by the name of "Mahashiya di Hatti" in 1919.

Gulati dropped out of school in the fifth standard and set up a small business with the help of his father in 1937. However, he later closed his own business and took over his father’s spice business.