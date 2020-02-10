Maharashtra Lecturer, Who Was Set on Fire by Stalker, Dies
The 25-year-old woman lecturer who was set on fire by a stalker in Maharashtra's Wardha district last week died at a hospital in Nagpur on Monday, 10 February, a police official said.
Ankita Pisudde, a resident of Hinganghat town in Wardha, was critical after sustaining 40 percent burns on 3 February when she was set afire allegedly by one Vikesh Nagrale (27) while she was on the way to her college.
She was undergoing treatment at the Orange City Hospital & Research Centre in Nagpur, located around 840 km from Mumbai.
Heavy security was deployed in Hinganghat to avoid any law and order problem following her death, he said.
‘Locals Demand Death Penalty for Accused’
Several locals, mostly women and college students, took out a march in Wardha city last week, demanding death penalty for the accused.
The state government has appointed well-known lawyer Ujjwal Nikam as special public prosecutor in the case.
He was arrested within hours of the incident and booked under relevant sections.
Nagrale and the woman were friends till two years ago when she severed ties with him due to his "irrational behaviour", the police earlier said.
(The Quint is now available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
(This story was auto-published from a syndicated feed. No part of the story has been edited by The Quint.)