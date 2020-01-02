Maharashtra Village Grieves Soldier Killed in J&K Encounter
A pall of gloom descended on Mundhe village in Maharashtra's Satara district, following the death of Indian Army soldier Naik Sandip Raghunath Sawant, who was killed during a counter-insurgency operation in Jammu and Kashmir's Nowshera sector on Wednesday, 1 January.
Sawant and his wife were blessed with a baby girl recently and he had come home for his daughter's naming ceremony, having returned to his posting just 15 days ago, one of the deceased soldier's relatives said.
A day before the incident, Sawant had spoken to his elder brother, he said, adding that the martyred soldier had joined the Indian Army in 2011.
According to Indian Army sources, Sawant's remains will be flown in from Delhi to Pune on Thursday night and will be brought to his native village thereafter.