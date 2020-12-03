Maharashtra to Rename Settlements With Caste-Based Names 

“Since it is not a matter of pride to have such names in a progressive state like Maharashtra, the decision has been taken with an aim to create social harmony and increase national unity,” said a statement from the Chief Minister’s Office.

Social justice minister Dhananjay Munde was quoted by The Wire as saying: “Why should any locality be known after a particular caste? Pawar saheb had discussed the issue with me and felt we should do away with the practice as soon as we can. This decision was an outcome of the discussions with the party head.”