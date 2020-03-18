Maharashtra: Mumbai Locals, Buses to Run With 50% Seating Capacity
The Maharashtra government on Wednesday, 18 March, decided to keep government offices functional with 50 percent attendance and reduce passenger load on public transport services, including suburban trains, by 50 percent as part of efforts to enforce social distancing and contain spread of the coronavirus.
"To tackle the coronavirus outbreak, the need of the hour is to control crowding," he told reporters.
Suburban trains, the Mumbai's lifeline, state-run buses and private ones will run only with 50 percent of their seating capacity, Thackeray said.
In buses operated by Mumbai's civic transport undertaking BEST, commuters will not be allowed to stand while instructions will be given to them to sit at a distance from each other, Thackeray said.
Timings of Shops to Be Decided
In another step to avoid crowding and mingling of large numbers of people, the Chief Minister said timings of shops will be decided in such a way that they remain open by turn from morning to evening.
Thackeray gave instructions to officials to ensure necessary medical equipment are available in clinics, medical colleges and health centres.
Adequate isolation and quarantine wards have been kept ready to deal with the coronavirus situation, the CM said.
Safety of medical staff treating patients is being taken care of, he said, adding citizens who are in home quarantine should not venture out.
The Chief Minister appealed to people not to hoard essential commodities in the prevailing situation.
Maharashtra currently has 45 coronavirus positive cases, the highest for any state, reported ANI.
